Donate now to the Purse Project to help women in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Purse Project Winter 2017, hosted by the Women’s City Club, is engaged in assisting women in need during these cold winter months. To learn more about the project, eightWest had a visit from Women’s City Club Host, Denise Kolesar.

The Purse Project began in December 2015 after a simple request was made to put together gently used purses. That year, over 75 purses were filled. In December 2016, over 150 purses were filled, and the Women’s City Club wants to keep the momentum going! These purses are filled with simple necessities and then distributed to women housed at Safe Haven Ministries and homeless women on the streets of Grand Rapids.

The Women’s City Club is accepty gently used purses filled with basic items the whole month of February. Purses can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Women’s City Club in downtown Grand Rapids at 254 East Fulton Street.

Suggested items to fill purses with:

Kleenex

Small water bottle

Hand Sanitizer

Miniature sizes of lotion

Body Wash

Warm Socks

Hat & Scarf

Mittens

Snack Bars

Hand Warmers

Small Blanket

Chap Stick

Hygiene Products

Also throughout the month of February, Women’s City Club will be offering a “One Sweet Deal” classic membership offer with two free months. For more details, contact Sue Pemberton at 459-3321 or visit online.

