Foundation offers up to $10,000 scholarships

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the cost of college rising it can be hard for students to be able to afford the higher education, but the Grand Rapids Community Foundation would like to help. GRCF want to see students gain opportunities and also find a path to the careers they are passionate about. Since 1945, the Community Foundation has been helping students afford higher education through awarding $1 million every year to the community.

In 1975, Grand Rapids Community Foundation partnered with Fred & Lena Meijer to provide scholarships to Meijer employees’ children. Now it has now been expanded to include Meijer employees as well. The scholarship will be offered again this year, with two $10,000 scholarships available as well as many $3,000 scholarships.

Students can apply for the scholarship until April 1 and are required to submit a written essay about their goals and aspirations for their education and the future. To be eligible, students must be a Meijer team member or the child of one. The scholarship can be used at any accredited college, university, vocational, technical or specialized educational institution nationwide.

For more information on this scholarship, or to check out others that are provided, you can head to the Grand Rapids Community Foundation website.

