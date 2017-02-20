Grass fire burns near highway interchange in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) – A small fire burned about a two acres of grass next to southbound US-131 at the I-96 interchange Monday afternoon.

The fire, which was discovered at around 3:15 p.m., slowed traffic for a short time.

Walker firefighters responded to the scene.

There’s no word on a cause, but oftentimes, a cigarette flicked from a car is the culprit behind this kind of fire.

Most people don’t think about wildfire dangers in late winter, but it’s been windy and warm. Those two conditions tend to dry out the dead foliage that was covered with snow just a short time ago.

All it takes is a spark to light it up.

