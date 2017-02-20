Greenville store sells winning $22.6M lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A convenience store in Greenville sold the winning $22.6 million lottery ticket over the weekend.

The Lotto 47 ticket was sold at the Greenville E-Z Mart on M-57 near S. Clay Street. The winning numbers were 12, 17, 19, 29, 36 and 39.

Saturday’s $22.59 million jackpot was the second-largest Lotto 47 jackpot ever. The largest Lotto 47 jackpot, $23.6 million, was won in March 2008.

The identity of the winner is unknown. Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $14.3 million, or to receive annuity payments of about $751,000 annually for 30 years.

