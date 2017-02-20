Kalamazoo vows to be ‘ForeverStrong’ at shooting spree vigil





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Exactly one year after the Kalamazoo shooting rampage that claimed six lives, hundreds of people filled the Wings Event Center to honor and remember the victims.

About a dozen people took the stage Monday at the ForeverStrong vigil, which focused less on what happened that tragic night and more on the lives lost and all those the victims touched. Common themes emerged from speakers: thankfulness for a supportive community and gratitude for first responders who rushed in to help amid the violence.

State, local and county police cruisers sat behind Sheriff Richard Fuller as he spoke of unity.

“We are prepared to serve everyone together because we are Michigan Strong, Kalamazoo Strong, and Forever Strong,” Fuller told the crowd.

Gov. Rick Snyder also provided a video message to the members of the Kalamazoo community.

Perhaps the most powerful words came from the family members of those taken when a shooter opened fire at three locations in metro Kalamazoo on Feb. 20, 2016.

“It’s you people that make me proud that I call Battle Creek and Kalamazoo and Michigan my hometown and my home state,” said Jeff Reynolds, the son of Judy Brown, as he stood next to his brother Rob.

“It’s up to us to keep her legacy and other victims’ memories alive,” Barbara Hawthorne’s niece Shelly said.

Brown and Hawthorne, along with Mary Jo Nye and Mary Lou Nye, were among the six killed.

“(We) are looking forward to bring hope and to give back to you all who have been there for us and have done so much,” said Laurie Smith, whose husband Rich Smith and 17-year-old son Tyler were killed in the shooting spree.

Then came a moment of silence lasting four minutes and 42 seconds to represent the four hours and 42 minutes between the first and last shooting and a tribute to police for their efforts in trying to protect the public. Each crowd member held an electronic candle as “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again” by Danny Gokey played over the speakers.

“Over the last year, that darkness has begun to break because of the light — the light of the victims,” pastor Paul Fazio, who led the ceremony, said once the song ended.

>>App users can click here to watch the entire vigil

Plans for large ForeverStrong Memorial park were then announced.

Finally, after the memorial presentation, community members scrawled messages of love and support on ribbons and tied them to a ForeverStrong infinity heart. Among those who tied a ribbon was Tiana Carruthers, who appeared briefly at the vigil. Smith said the infinity heart will be placed at the memorial site upon its completion. It’s designed to be another symbol of Kalamazoo Strong.

“I remember all of the love and support that I felt over the past year and it was by those people that were looking back at me,” Smith said of supporters after the vigil.

