Malfunction causes Kent County recycling center shutdown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Department of Public Works is asking residents to hold off on rolling their recyclables to the curb, after a mechanical problem forced the its Recycling & Education Center to shut down.

County officials said Monday a problem with a baler forced the facility to stop processing recyclables. Haulers that normally deliver recyclables were redirected to the county’s Waste to Energy Facility.

Kent County is working with two companies to assess the problem and figure out a fix. County officials hope to have the facility back up and running by the end of the week.

A city spokesperson is asking residents to wait a couple days before placing their recyclable carts at their curb for pickup. The county plans to waive service fees for recycling haulers while the facility is down.

Kent County DPW on recycling center repairs

