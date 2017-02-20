Meijer Gardens announces 3 acts for summer concert series

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three acts of the 2017 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens were announced Monday morning.

June 9, 2017: St. Paul & the Broken Bones

The gospel-tinged, soul band from Birmingham, Alabama, quickly gained fans after the group formed in 2011. The band is led by vocalist Paul Janeway. The group released their latest album, “Sea of Noise,” last year. | ONLINE: stpaulandthebrokenbones.com

June 12, 2017: Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter & Indigo Girls

Folk singers and longtime friends Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers will share the stage in a special group performance as Four Voices on June 12 at the Gardens. They made the decision to perform together while at Baez’s 75th birthday concert at the Beacon Theatre, and the Voices Tour was confirmed one year later. | ONLINE: joanbaez.com; marychapincarpenter.com; Indigogirls.com

August 18, 2017: Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson

Ian Anderson, the flute and voice behind the legendary rock band Jethro Tull, will celebrate his 49th year as a performing musician in 2017. They have released 30 studio and live albums and sold more than 60 million copies since the band’s first performance in 1968, according to Frederik Meijer Gardens. | ONLINE: jethrotull.com

The complete 30-show lineup of the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens will be announced in mid-April.

Meijer Gardens members will have first access to purchasing tickets on April 29 at a $5-dollar-per-ticket discount. The general public will be able to purchase tickets on May 13.

