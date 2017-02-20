Mom thanks Tiana Carruthers for saving girls’ lives





RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of two of the kids shielded from gunfire, thanks to Tiana Carruthers, is sharing what life is like one year after the Kalamazoo shooting rampage.

Angeline Moore says she doesn’t know what she would do if she lost her girls, 8-year-old Salinah and 12-year-old Teriahna. Moore thanks Carruthers for saving their lives.

“She was very brave and smart to recognize and realize a bad situation arising,” Moore said.

It was an unusually warm February evening. Carruthers was outside with about half a dozen kids. Police say it was around 5:45 p.m. when the gunman drove to the complex, spotted Carruthers outside and started talking to her.

Police say Carruthers got a bad feeling and told the kids to get inside.

Moore says she was out of town and learned about the shooting from a text.

“I got a text from my daughter on the phone she told me that Tiana got shot,” Moore said.

Moore couldn’t understand who would want to hurt her friend.

“I couldn’t get [home] fast enough to really see what was going on and hoping everything was OK,” Moore said.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the Kalamazoo shooting rampage

Carruthers was hit in the barrage of bullets, but she survived. Thanks to her quick action, both of Moore’s girls avoided getting shot, but they are dealing with emotional wounds. They are now in counseling.

“I know my youngest, she told her counselor that she doesn’t really want to talk about it,” Moore said.

24 Hour News 8, reached out to Carruthers, she decline an interview. Moore says she is doing well, and getting stronger each day.

“Be blessed, feel blessed for everyday that you have here, because you never know how things can turn out,” Moore said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

