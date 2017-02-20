One year since Kalamazoo shooting rampage

Related Coverage Complete coverage of the Kalamazoo shooting rampage





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One year after a shooting rampage rocked the Kalamazoo area, West Michigan is remembering the lives lost and continuing to support the survivors.

24 Hour News 8 will bring you coverage of the one-year anniversary of the shooting spree beginning on Daybreak and continuing throughout the day. We’ll speak with emergency responders, authorities, a survivor and victims’ loved ones. We will also have live coverage of a 6:30 p.m. vigil. At 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8, we’ll have details about plans for a memorial to honor the victims.

THE SHOOTING SPREE

Over the course of nearly five hours on Feb. 20, 2016, a shooter opened fire at three locations in and around Kalamazoo. When it was over, six people were dead. Two more — a mother and a teen girl — were seriously injured.

The first shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Meadows Townhomes in Richland Township. There, authorities say Tiana Carruthers used her body to shield children, including her own, from an entire magazine of bullets. She was shot multiple times, but survived and continues to recover.

A few hours later, father and son Rich and Tyler Smith — ages 53 and 17 — were gunned down as they looked at cars at the Seelye Kia car dealership in Kalamazoo. Authorities say the shooter emptied another magazine at that scene. Tyler Smith’s girlfriend hid in the Smiths’ car as the shots were fired. After the shooter left, she went to her boyfriend’s body, got his cellphone out of his pocket and called 911.

Then, around 10:30 p.m., the shooter opened fired into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Texas Township Cracker Barrel. Judy Brown, 74; Barbara Hawthorne, 68; Mary Jo Nye, 60; and Mary Lou Nye, 62, were killed. Abbie Kopf, who 14 at the time, was with the women. She was shot in the head and for a time, doctors believed she would die — but she lived. There have been setbacks in her recovery, but it is progressing.

THE SUSPECT

The shooting suspect, Jason Dalton, was arrested without incident in Kalamazoo a little more than two hours after the last shooting.

Now 46, Dalton is still awaiting trial on 16 criminal counts and is pleading insanity. Police reports say he told investigators that a “devil” manifested in his Uber app and controlled his body. He said the app would make different sounds to tell him who he should kill. At a preliminary hearing in May, he was dragged from the courtroom after having a nonsensical outburst while Carruthers was on the stand.

Dalton was working his second job as an Uber driver the night of the shootings. None of the passengers he picked up before, between or after the shootings were shot. He had no prior criminal record or history of mental illness — nothing that would prevent him from getting a gun.

THE COMMUNITY

The Kalamazoo community came together after the shootings, donating money to help the victims and their families. As of earlier this month, more than $245,000 had been donated to the Help Now! Fund for the victims. A separate organization called Kalamazoo Strong also raised tens of thousands of dollars, and tens of thousands more have been donated to the GoFundMe accounts for Abbie and Carruthers.

Tonight at the ForeverStrong vigil honoring the one-year anniversary of the shooting, plans will be announced for a memorial to the lives lost in and affected by the tragedy.

The ForeverStrong vigil begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. It is free and tickets can be found online, but attendees are require to RSVP. If you cannot attend, you can watch the vigil live on WXSP and streaming on woodtv.com.

