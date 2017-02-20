Park proposed to memorialize Kalamazoo shooting rampage

Related Coverage Complete coverage of the Kalamazoo shooting rampage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Plans for a park memorializing the Kalamazoo shooting rampage were announced Monday, the one-year anniversary of the tragedy that rocked the area.

The ForeverStrong Memorial will include three outdoor sports fields, an indoor soccer field, a pond, a playground and picnic area, and a memorial walkway and pavilion.

David VanderKlok, the architect behind the memorial, said he worked with families of victims for months in designing it.

The walkway up to the pavilion will be reminiscent of a deconstructed barn, which family members of victims said held symbolic importance to them. Concrete panels lining the walkway will bear the names of the six people killed and two people seriously wounded in the Feb. 20, 2016 shooting. There will be features meant to draw attention to each of the three shooting scenes and the stories of the six people killed and the survivors. For example, a panel with Barbara Hawthorne’s name will be pitched out into the walkway, as if standing defensively in front of the panel with Abbie Kopf’s name. The night of the shooting, Hawthorne is said to have shielded Abbie and refused treatment until Abbie was seen to.

>>PDF: Memorial renderings

The walkway will lead to the “crystalline” pavilion, which will be a place to hold community events. The outdoor fields will be large enough to host soccer tournaments.

There will also be an area honoring the first responders who served their community on the night of the shooting spree.

To draw a connection to Battle Creek, where several of the victims were from, another barn frame will be built there.

Laurie Smith, whose husband Rich and son Tyler were killed in the shooting spree, said the memorial project “give me purpose.”

VanderKlok said there are plans to eventually add a component honoring the five people killed in the Kalamazoo cycling tragedy, which happened in June 2016.

Donations to fund construction of the memorial park may be made online at the new ForeverStrong Memorial Foundation website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

