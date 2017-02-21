Abuse investigation underway after toddler’s death





NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Newaygo County are conducting a child abuse investigation connected to the death of a 14-month-old girl.

A source close to the investigation confirmed that the victim in the case is 14-month-old Laylah Heether and that she died Tuesday evening.

She was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Feb. 14, when the alleged abuse happened. Family members remained by her side in the hospital for days before her death.

A “Justice for Laylah” Facebook page has been created for people to offer words of support to the family.

Details surrounding the situation are limited. The source confirmed the main suspect is Wayne Brown, Laylah’s stepfather. He was arrested the day of the alleged abuse on a domestic violence charge. He’s accused of assault and battery involving Laylah’s mom.

Brown has posted bond and is out of jail. He has not been arrested or charged in the child abuse investigation. He has a criminal history including a prior domestic violence conviction.

Some family members told 24 Hour News 8 they are heartbroken over what happened. They questioned why Brown was allowed to be released from jail.

Tuesday afternoon, a mobile Michigan State Police Crime Lab was parked outside the home in Newaygo where the alleged abuse happened. 24 Hour News 8 watched as investigators seized evidence and left the scene.

Investigators are looking into whether or not the abuse was sexual in nature.

