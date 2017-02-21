Amway partners with ArtPrize to encourage student artists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Combining two of West Michigan’s most successful entities, Amway has teamed up with ArtPrize to inspire young artists from Grand Rapids Public Schools.

As you scan the halls of Amway World Headquarters in Ada, the colors, shapes and designs featured in hundreds of works of art created by local students will catch your eye. Spend a little longer studying the pieces and you’ll find the inspiration.

“What does freedom mean to you? What does hope mean to you? And this is what we came out with,” explained David Madiol from Amway Community Relations.

Freedom, family, hope and reward — Amway’s core values. The company asked 400 GRPS students what those words mean to them.

“We got them all down to ArtPrize to really check it out, learn about art, spent the day there and then we talked to them about our four founders’ fundamentals,” Madiol said.

The artists are students at Grand Rapids Child Discovery Center, Coit Creative Arts Academy, Cezar Chavez (via Cooks Arts Center), Grand Rapids Museum School and Grand Rapids Montessori.

Tuesday, the student artists and their parents were invited to Amway World Headquarters to unveil the new artwork.

The pieces line a hallway on the second floor, directly across from the offices of Chairman Steve Van Andel and President Doug DeVos.

“All these distributors, business owners that will be coming down these hallways, they’re all in communities around the world. So hopefully we spark an idea from here at World Headquarters to go out to our communities around the world,” Madiol said.

ArtPrize was co-founded by Amway co-founder Rich DeVos’s grandson, Rick DeVos, who was scheduled to speak at Tuesday’s unveiling ceremony.

GRPS students’ art at Amway View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A sign showing the partnership between ArtPrize and Amway at Amway headquarters in Ada. (Feb. 20, 2017) Art created by Grand Rapids Public Schools students hangs at Amway World Headquarters in Ada. (Feb. 20, 2017) Art created by Grand Rapids Public Schools students hangs at Amway World Headquarters in Ada. (Feb. 20, 2017) Art created by Grand Rapids Public Schools students hangs at Amway World Headquarters in Ada. (Feb. 20, 2017) Art created by Grand Rapids Public Schools students hangs at Amway World Headquarters in Ada. (Feb. 20, 2017) Art created by Grand Rapids Public Schools students hangs at Amway World Headquarters in Ada. (Feb. 20, 2017)

