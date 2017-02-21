Brothers charged in alleged roadside attack on MSP trooper

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of brothers accused of attacking a Michigan State Police trooper during a traffic stop in Berrien County are now charged with multiple felonies.

Authorities say Trooper Garry Guild tried to pull over a speeding motorcycle around 9 a.m. Monday on the US-31 bypass near Matthew Road in Berrien Township.

MSP said the driver, 21-year-old Michael Scott Barber of Gobles, didn’t have a license. He allegedly stopped but then took off, reentering the highway.

MSP said Barber lost control of his motorcycle in a patch of land near an exit ramp and crashed, but quickly returned to his feet and charged at Guild.

As the trooper wrestled the suspect, MSP said a vehicle stopped and the suspect’s 19-year-old brother got out and began attacking Guild. MSP said the brother, 19-year-old Travis Tyler Wise of Middlebury, Indiana, tried to choke Guild as Barber punched the trooper in the face.

Two passersby stopped and ran to help Guild. Both men subdued the driver as Guild took the motorcyclist into custody.

It took the help of three other police agencies to take both men into custody, MSP said.

Trooper Guild was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Authorities determined the motorcycle Barber was riding had been stolen out of Van Buren County; they’re trying to determine if the brothers are connected to several other break-ins.

Barber is charged with five felonies, including assault by strangulation; third-degree fleeing and eluding; resisting and obstructing a police officer, causing injury; receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle; and attempt at disarming a police officer.

Wise is charged with assault by strangulation; obstruction of justice; resisting and obstructing a police officer, causing injury; and attempting to disarm a police officer.

