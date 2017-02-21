Car rolls over, kills man near Battle Creek

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators believe a Calhoun County man was trying to fix a car when it rolled over him, killing him.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Capital Avenue NE in Pennfield Township, northeast of Battle Creek.

The 55-year-old victim died at Bronson Methodist Hospital two days later.

Investigators believe the man was trying to correct “an ongoing mechanical issue” with his vehicle when it moved forward, running over him. The vehicle continued rolling until it hit a nearby building, deputies said.

Authorities believe the incident was accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

