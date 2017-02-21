Co-workers keep GR road rage murder victim’s memory alive

Related Coverage Co-workers remember man killed in road rage incident





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Employees of the Department of Human Services walked the rain-soaked streets of Grand Rapids Tuesday to remember a co-worker killed in a road rage incident exactly five years ago.

Lance Byers was shot and killed while on his way to work on Feb. 21, 2012. It happened after a fender-bender involving Jountay Davis and his sister, Jeannette Davis. Byers and Jountay got into an argument; that’s when Jeannette pulled out a gun and shot Byers.

The siblings then left the scene, but were caught about a week after. Jeannette is serving 20 to 35 years in prison; her brother was acquitted.

Tuesday, co-workers, family and friends made the mile trek from the DHS building on Franklin Street SE to the scene where Byers was shot. There, near a Rapid bus stop at State and Lafayette, sits a new memorial bench in Byers’ honor.

“We still remember him. He was a great guy – very loved, very kind, very nice – and we support our co-workers,” said Kelly Cramer, who added that Byers would be telling jokes during the walk.

“That’s just the kind of guy he was,” she said.

Byers’ co-workers have also been raising money to create a college scholarship in his name.

