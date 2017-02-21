Event to educate and empower women entrepreneurs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Early next month there’s a conference happening in Grand Rapids designed to educate and empower women with a passion for owning their own business. The purpose of the Entrepreneur YOU Conference is to give women an opportunity to come together and explore what it takes to open, manage and grow a business. The event will include a keynote speaker, panel discussions on funding and success, and over twenty different workshop options. To learn more about the event, Kris Ridings from the Michigan Women’s Foundation and Mary Hartfield from GROW joined eightWest.

Michigan Women’s Foundation is a state wide organization focused on social and economic equality for Michigan women and girls. They have three key focus areas that direct their work in advancing the state’s women’s agenda, developing the next generation and accelerating entrepreneurship. The entrepreneur initiative in West Michigan involves providing women access to funding, expertise and education like the Entrepreneur YOU Conference.

The event is Friday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Davenport University Sneden Center. Cost is $50 and includes conference admission, breakfast and lunch. View conference agenda and register online.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

