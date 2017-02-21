Feb. 21 high school basketball roundup





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the biggest high school boys basketball games in the state on Tuesday was the SWAC Valley meeting between Schoolcraft and Kalamazoo Hackett.

Schoolcraft topped Hackett 63-41. Hackett is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class C, and Tuesday’s loss was their first of the season. Schoolcraft’s win means the teams will share the conference title.

Above, we’ve also got highlights of these boys basketball games:

(O-K Gold) Grand Rapids Christian beat Wyoming 64-46. Christian is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A.

(O-K Silver) Godwin Heights beat Wyoming Lee 71-24. Godwin Heights is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B.

(O-K Red) West Ottawa beat Grandville 68-52.

(O-K Blue) Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Coopersville 66-44.

You can also see highlights from these games in the girls ranks:

(O-K Red) East Kentwood beat Husdonville 67-30.

Oakridge beat Covenant Christian 58-50.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

