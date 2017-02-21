Feel your best with the pros at Tanaz Hair Boutique

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We all want to look our best, but many of us are busy and don’t have as much time as we would like for pampering ourselves everyday. At Tanaz Hair Boutique and Day Spa in Cascade, customers find high-level stylists and products to help you with all of your beauty needs.

Tanaz Hair Boutique and Day Spa is dedicated to achieving industry recognition as a successful, highly-regarded force through their quality service, professional atmosphere, and commitment to clients’ satisfaction.

Plus, Tanaz is one of the only salons offering the latest technique in getting great eyebrows. Micro-blading creates no-work, natural-looking eyebrows that can last more than two years! The stylists from Tanaz travelled to New York and Boston for training. They have advanced training that allows them to perform the micro-blading on people with medical issues, such as diabetes, alopecia, or those going through chemotherapy treatments.

Special for eightWest viewers: If you book your treatment between now and St. Patrick’s day, after your initial treatment, you will receive a complimentary touch-up for free, between 6 weeks and 3 months following the treatment.

