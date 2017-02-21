Ford Airport hosting Runway 5K this fall





CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Have you ever wanted to just go for a run on a runway?

Come this October, runners will have that chance at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The airport announced Tuesday it will host the Runway 5K on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The race will begin near the cargo facilities, under a runway tunnel, loop around by the airport fire station and wrap around on Runway 8L/26R — GFIA’s general aviation runway.

The two commercial runways the airport operates will still have traffic, so runners will see jets taking off and landing during their run.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for runners, walkers and families who want to come out for a Saturday morning stroll or a competitive race and to experience a fun event on a runway that is normally only being used for aircraft,” said GFIA President and CEO Jim Gill.

“We are giving West Michigan a chance to experience our facility like never before. This event will not only encourage family time, but it is promoting a healthy lifestyle and aviation as well as benefiting a wonderful local charity.”

Registration is now open and is limited to the first 1,000 people, for security reasons. The cost is $28 initially, but will increase as the race draws near. The proceeds from the race with go to the Make-A-Wish Michigan.

“We’re delighted that the Gerald R. Ford International Airport is hosting an event to benefit Make-A-Wish Michigan,” said Karen Davis, president & CEO of Make-A-Wish Michigan, in a release. “It’s through the generous support of our Michigan community, like our friends at GFIA, that we are able to grant life-changing wishes to Michigan children and bring hope, strength and joy at a time when they need it most.”

“Make-A-Wish Michigan does tremendous work in our community, and we are thrilled to be able to donate proceeds from our Runway 5K to this organization,” said Gill. “We see Make-A-Wish kids in our airport on a regular basis, and although we wish that was less frequent; we are happy to help grant more wishes in West Michigan through this donation.”

For those wanting to participate in a one-mile fun run/walk, the registration fee is $15.

Participants can register online.

