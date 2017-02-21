Grand Rapids commissioners greenlight bike sharing study

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is taking another step toward bringing bike sharing to the city.

In a narrow 4-3 vote Tuesday, city commissioners approved hiring a Chicago-based consultant to determine the feasibility of such a program in Grand Rapids.

Sam Schwartz Engineering will be paid $100,000 to complete the study; 70 percent of the funding will come from the city’s Mobility and Parking Services, which raises money through parking and ticket fees. The remaining 30 percent will be covered by the Downtown Development Authority, which is funded by downtown businesses.

Popular in big cities like Chicago and Milwaukee, a bike sharing program would put bicycles in rental racks throughout the city to give people another way to get around.

“This is just one of many tools in the tool box to help manage parking in the city,” said Mobile GR and Parking Services Director Josh Naramore.

It’s a pitch heard often at city hall, and it comes from the camp that believes the future of Grand Rapids will involve fewer cars and more reliance on public transportation.

“This is a larger mobility issue to me. But it’s definitely one that communities all over the country are struggling with,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

The final vote was close. Yes votes came from 1st Ward commissioner Jon O’Connor and 2nd Ward commissioners Ruth Kelly and Joe Jones. Commissioner Dave Shaffer of the 1st Ward, along the 3rd Ward’s Senita Lenear and David Allen all voted no. Bliss cast the deciding vote in favor of the study.

Critics argue with downtown parking at 95 percent occupancy, the $100,000 needed for the study would be better spent solving that issue.

“I think we’re not looking at what the commuter client behavior is. And we’re not best matching that,” said Shaffer.

Supporters argue bike sharing and other mobility ideas are about more than parking. A bike share program would be citywide, helping low income residents get to where they need to go.

But commissioners serving one of those areas say residents aren’t necessarily buying that argument.

“I often get feedback from my constituents that sometimes things are brought forward that are masked as ‘We want to do an equity lens,’ or ‘We want to help the whole city, but it’s really about downtown.’ I can’t get over that hump,” said Allen.

His 3rd Ward colleague Senita Lenear says the entire biking discussion has been haphazard. She echoed Allen’s sentiments on bikes being the answer to the transportation issues her constituents face.

“No matter how you fix it and slice it and dice it and dress it up, certain cultures are not going to be interested in biking,” she said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

