Grand Rapids now accepting all consular IDs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cities across the United States and the State of Michigan are launching municipal ID card programs aimed at giving undocumented immigrants resources to continue to live and work regardless of their immigration status.

Detroit is one of those cities. Kalamazoo County is also considering a similar program. The City of Grand Rapids is not working to create a similar program.

“I haven’t heard discussions about that,” city spokesman Steve Guitar said.

But for the last six months, Grand Rapids has accepted consular IDs from other nations.

“This is another form of ID that can get you basic city services, including from the police department,” Guitar said.

Undocumented immigrant Kevin Vazquez said that program is a relief, especially as people like him still have a lot of questions regardless of whether they have an ID.

He moved to the U.S. from Mexico in 1998 when he was 8 years old. He’s now 26. But after nearly 20 years here, he’s unsure about his future as President Donald Trump tightens immigration policies.

“Am I going to be able to work? Am I going to pay for my school still?” Vazquez wondered. “If I manage to somehow pay for my school, am I going to be work after I get my bachelor’s degree?”

He’s an undocumented immigrant under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which Trump on Tuesday vowed to protect. Under the policy, Vazquez is authorized to work and drive in the U.S. He has to renew his status every two years to avoid deportation.

For others who don’t fall in that category, some cities across the nation, including Detroit, issue municipal IDs.

Grand Rapids, meanwhile, has accepted consular IDs from Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Guatemala, Guinea, Mali and Mexico since September 2016 and recently started accepting all consular IDs.

Roberto Torres, the executive director of the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, said the city launched its consular ID program after being approached by the Hispanic Center.

He said it helps alleviate some fear. He said that if someone doesn’t have an ID and is concerned about police action based on their immigrant status, they may not seek help if they need it.

“If somebody says ‘I don’t have an identification’ or ‘I don’t have a driver’s license,’ then they have no way of identifying who that individual is and so they have to go the further step of going and taking people downtown, arresting the individual,” Torres said.

