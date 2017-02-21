Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame is looking for nominations for the class of 2017.

Nomination forms can be found on the organization’s website, which also includes details about nominations should be mailed.

The Hall of Fame says members are chosen based on factors including their career and service to their community.

Since the first class was inducted in 1972, 145 people have been named to the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame. In 2016, inductees included official Jim Augustyn, boxer Buster Mathis Jr., hockey player Travis Richards and gymnast Katie Teft-Minasola, and the lifetime achievement award went to West Michigan Whitecaps co-owner Denny Baxter.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

