How to filter politics off your Facebook feed





CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP/WOOD) — Over the past few months it’s been nearly impossible to avoid the political rants taking over Facebook.

The heated political climate has many people ready to get rid of Facebook altogether, but there is another option for users.

The Social Fixer claims to take politics out of your feed. With this filter on, you can check off a box that will sort through anything that has to do with the 2016 election or politics in 2017 in general, and it will then take them off your Facebook feed.

“Politics is politics, some people are done with all the politics and what’s going on. Everyone has a right to say what they want and feel, and I think it’s a good thing. Filters work in one way and they really upset people in another way,” said Massachusetts resident Greg Abdella.

According to a study by the American Psychological Association, people are saying they are more stressed now than they have been in quite some time. Fifty-seven percent of Americans said that the political climate is a very significant source of stress.

