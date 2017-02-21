Islanders open road swing with win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Calvin de Haan was credited with a go-ahead goal that caromed off an opponent late in the second period and the New York Islanders went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 Tuesday night.

De Haan’s shot from above the left circle was stopped by Petr Mrazek, but the rebound went off Detroit defenseman Xavier Ouellet and the back of the goaltender’s left leg and into the net. John Tavares scored early in the third period to give the Islanders a two-goal lead and they coasted to the victory.

Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots for New York.

Henrik Zetterberg scored for Detroit and Mrazek finished with 19 saves.

The Islanders, in contention for a wild-card spot, began a stretch of nine straight road games by winning for the third time in four games and improved to 8-13-4 away from home.

Detroit, coming off wins at Pittsburgh and against Washington, went into their bye week with the expectation the franchise will try to trade players because it has a slim chance of extending a playoff streak to 26.

Mrazek made a mistake late in the first period and New York took advantage. He played the puck from behind the net, passing it to his left right onto Bailey’s stick to set up the game’s first goal.

The Red Wings tied it with one-tenth of a second left in the first on Zetterberg’s goal on the power play for the NHL’s worst team with an extra skater. With 3.2 seconds left, Detroit’s Fran Nielsen won a faceoff against former teammate Tavares and Thomas Vanek pushed the puck to his right to assist Zetterberg on the tying goal.

Tavares, who was stopped by a spectacular, sprawling save in the second period, scored in the third on just to the left of the right circle off a slick pass from Bailey as he skated into the left circle.

NOTES: New York F Cal Clutterbuck returned after a nine-game absence because of a lower-body injury and was unable to finish the game because he appeared to aggravate the ailment. … Islanders C Casey Cizikas skated off the ice and went to his team’s dressing room after appearing to injure his left hand and didn’t return. … Detroit G Jimmy Howard, who has been out for nearly two months with a knee injury, said he does not know when he will be cleared to make another rehab appearance for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. … Islanders interim coach Doug Weight, who is from Michigan, said he skated with the team during the morning skate because it was his last scheduled visit to Joe Louis Arena, which will be replaced by a new arena next season.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Play Thursday night at Montreal in the second of nine-game road swing.

Red Wings: Idle until returning from bye Feb. 28 at Vancouver.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

