Kellogg’s unveils Pop-Tarts pizza, tacos

NEW YORK (AP/WOOD) — Pop-Tarts might not just be for breakfast anymore.

Kellogg’s is giving the public a taste of some unique flavor combinations featuring the morning time treat by transforming its New York eatery into a Pop-Tarts Cafe this week.

Some of the menu items include a personal Pop-Tart pizza, chili Pop-Tart fries, nachos with Pop-Tarts “chips” and tarty tacos. Visitors to the Times Square restaurant can also sample milkshakes made from the pastry.

The creations come as the Battle Creek-based company rolls out its “Project K” restructuring plan, which includes cutting hundreds of jobs and shutting down 39 distribution centers. Kellogg also cut its sales forecast less than two weeks ago, as its cereal unit continued to slump.

The pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday.

