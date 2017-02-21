Man charged in early-morning Walker standoff

Related Coverage Police: Man in custody after standoff in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who allegedly fired multiple gunshots during an early-morning standoff has been charged.

Daniel Zuniga, 23, was charged Tuesday in 59th District Court with two counts of discharging a firearm in or at a building, one count of assault on a police officer and felony firearm. His bond was set at $400,000.

Police alleged Zuniga fired approximately 50 rounds from his apartment at Pineridge Apartments early Sunday morning.

Officers surrounded the area and began negotiations with Zuniga. The standoff lasted for three to four hours, and Zuniga was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say no one was injured; however, one house at Falcon Point Condo Community was hit multiple times.

When authorities searched Zuniga’s apartment, police say they found six loaded firearms and more than 3,100 rounds of ammunition.

Zuniga will be in court on March 7.

