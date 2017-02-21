MSP warns people to stay off ice after another rescue

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are once again warning people to stay off the ice after another person had to be rescued after falling through.

Michigan State Police say the man was fishing on Ryerson Lake east of Fremont when he fell through the ice around noon Tuesday.

He was in the water for about 15 minutes before he was rescued by authorities. The man was alert and talking following the incident.

MSP is warning people to stay off the ice because it is not safe.

There have been several ice rescues recently due to the unseasonably warm weather.

On Sunday, a man was rescued by fire crews after he fell through the ice on Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids. Last Friday, a fisherman rescued three children who fell into a body of water in Allegan County and a man fell into a Barry County lake hours earlier and had to be pulled out.

