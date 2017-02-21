Online program aims to stop seniors from getting scammed





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids organization worked with security experts to launch an online cybersecurity program aimed at protecting seniors from scammers.

Scammers are always on the prowl to get people’s personal information and money, and they kick it up a notch during tax season.

“Seniors are a particularly age group because there’s a perceived accumulation of wealth, so scammers zone in and target them,” said Ellen Mikolay of Home Instead Senior Care in Grand Rapids. “And if you can believe it, two out of every three seniors have been the target or victim of a scam.”

So Senior Home created the website ProtectSeniorsOnline.com, which provides tips about who to spot scams and protect yourself. Also on that site, a quiz helps seniors learn to look for red flags.

==Above, Mikolay discusses the website.==

