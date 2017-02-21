Plane connected to Mark Wahlberg lands in West Michigan, raises questions

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A private jet connected to Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg is parked at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids. But there’s still a mystery: why?

The plane is registered to Music For the People, Inc., which is a production company tied to Wahlberg. The plane is also associated with Cortina Business Management out of Newton, Massachusetts. That business is owned by Rose Cortina, who is a board member for Wahlberg’s youth charity foundation.

The plane is located at a private hangar, and is scheduled to depart at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, airport records show.

Airport officials are not aware of who is on the plane or why it is here. However, that is not unusual since it flew into a private hangar.

Grand Rapids city officials say they are unaware of any business associated with the famous Wahlberg family being conducted in the city. The West Michigan Film Office is also not aware of why someone connected to the Wahlberg family would be in Grand Rapids.

Wahlberg is a highly successful actor and movie producer. His family is also connected to the Wahlburger chain of restaurants, which recently opened a location in Detroit.

