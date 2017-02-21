Spring break fun at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

MT PLEASANT, Mich (WOOD) – If the spike in temperature has you feeling like taking a mini vacay, look no further than Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. From the spa to the casino to the waterpark and restaurants, there is something for everybody. If you’re looking for a good deal and fun with your family, Soaring Eagle has awesome Spring Break specials. Check out the video above, for an inside look at all the amenities at Soaring Eagle.
Other fun coming to Soaring Eagle:
- Tony, Toni, Tone – March 18
- Chris Tucker – April 22
- Journey with special guest Asia – June 24