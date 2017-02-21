Warm February could break more records in GR

Related Coverage Winter warmup in W. MI leads to early arrival of bugs





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Records for Grand Rapids date back to 1892 so it’s rare to set a record temperature.

So far this month, Grand Rapids has already eclipsed two record temperatures: 59 degrees on Feb. 18 and 62 degrees on Feb. 19. Grand Rapids may have a third record-breaking day on Wednesday.

The snow-eating warmth stretches through most of North America.

A couple of things make this late-winter warmth quite remarkable. One is the duration. Grand Rapids will likely have eight consecutive days with temperatures 15 to as much as 25 degrees above average.

The other is the shear intensity of the warmth. In the past 125 years, Grand Rapids has had 20 days in February with temperatures 60 degrees or warmer. Grand Rapids could potentially do it four if not five times this month. This would be unprecedented considering Grand Rapids has never had more than three 60 degree days in February.

Through Feb. 20, the average temperature is 31.5 degrees. That currently places February 2017 as the seventh warmest on record. With the stretch of very warm temperatures expected through Feb. 24, 2017 will likely move up several places.

The warmest February on record was in 1998 with an average temperature of 34.1 degrees. What’s amazing about that February is the fact Grand Rapids never had a temperature eclipse 54 degrees — that’s right no 60s.

It is entirely possible we could receive Grand Rapids’ warmest February just two years after receiving our coldest in 2015.

The warmth will not continue to finish the month of February. Temperatures may even slide below average this weekend with a chance of snow showers. Wind chills will likely be as cold as the teens Saturday.

———–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

