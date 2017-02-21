Winter warmup in W. MI leads to early arrival of bugs

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD/WLNS) — Some springtime pests are making an early appearance in Michigan.

Stink bugs, boxelder bugs, house flies, gnats and other insects may be emerging from their hiding spaces in your home.

“They sort of come out of the woodwork, out of the walls, out of the attic, wherever they were hiding during the winter, they become active and people encounter more of them in their homes,” said Michigan State University entomologist Howard Russell in an interview with our Lansing sister station, WLNS.

He says as temperatures warm up, insects become active again and look to get back outside.

“What we’ve seen is just kind of a speed up of what would normally occur say in April or at the end of March,” explained Russell.

Even if colder temperatures return to West Michigan in the next few weeks, Russell says now that these bugs are active, they’re here to stay.

One of the emerging pests is the brown marmorated stink bug, which studies have shown favors hibernating in light-colored homes.

While it’s harmless to humans, the brown marmorated stink bug feeds on plants, posing a risk to Michigan crops.

“The stink bug is a real important pest. Apples and other tree fruit in the state, it’s devastating on those,” said Russell.

Warmer temperatures last year also led to an uptick in the invasive insect, which damaged orchards and agricultural fields on the East Coast.

MSU researchers said while the stink bug numbers were low enough in West Michigan that insecticide wasn’t needed, they expect the bug to become more of a problem within the next few years.

