Wyoming 13-year-old dies following hunting accident

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a teen from Wyoming was fatally shot in a hunting accident in Oceana County over the weekend.

Michigan State Police say that just before 4 p.m. Saturday, troopers were called to the area of East Cleveland Road and 192nd Avenue in Greenwood Township. That’s in Manistee National Forest, southwest of Hesperia.

Police say the 13-year-old was shot in the head while small game hunting with two other people.

The teen was rushed to a Muskegon hospital, where he later died. Police did not specify when he was pronounced dead.

His name was not released Tuesday.

Police are still investigating.

