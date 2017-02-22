1 injured in Ottawa County cement truck crash, spill

A Feb. 22, 2017 courtesy photo shows crews assessing the damage from a Ferrysburg crash involving a cement truck. (Becky Vargo/Grand Haven Tribune)

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County dispatchers expect a U.S. 31 off-ramp to remain closed for hours as crews work to clean up the scene where a cement truck overturned and crashed.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at the exit to Third Street in Ferrysburg. Photos taken by the Grand Haven Tribune show a railroad crossing gate that snapped from the impact of the crash.

An overturned cement truck rests near the U.S. 31 off-ramp to Third Street in Ferrysburg. (Becky Vargo/Grand Haven Tribune)
A Feb. 22, 2017 courtesy photo shows crews working to clear a cement truck that overturned in Ferrysburg. (Becky Vargo/Grand Haven Tribune)

One person was injured in the incident; their condition is unclear.

Authorities are encouraging drivers to seek an alternate route.