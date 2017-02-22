3 OD victims found in car stopped on Kentwood road

Authorities on scene of two apparent over doses on Shaffer Avenue near 28th Street in Kentwood on Feb. 22, 2017. (ReportIt)
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people who had overdosed were saved by the drug known as Narcan in Kentwood Wednesday morning.

Kentwood police told 24 Hour News 8 that two Greenville women and a man were found unresponsive following apparent drug overdoses inside a car that had stopped on Shaffer Avenue near 28th Street in Kentwood.

Two people didn’t have a pulse but were revived by Naloxone Hydrochloride, also known as Narcan.

More than a dozen needles were found inside the vehicle, a source close to the investigation told 24 Hour News 8.

All three people were taken to the hospital.

