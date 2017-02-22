3 OD victims found in car stopped on Kentwood road

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people who had overdosed were saved by the drug known as Narcan in Kentwood Wednesday morning.

Kentwood police told 24 Hour News 8 that two Greenville women and a man were found unresponsive following apparent drug overdoses inside a car that had stopped on Shaffer Avenue near 28th Street in Kentwood.

Two people didn’t have a pulse but were revived by Naloxone Hydrochloride, also known as Narcan.

More than a dozen needles were found inside the vehicle, a source close to the investigation told 24 Hour News 8.

All three people were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com or tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest.

