ArtPrize announces $85K in artist grants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize will be awarding tens of thousands of dollars in grants to artists this year.

Wednesday, ArtPrize announced it will be giving $85,000 in grants to artists to help pay for public art. The program will award money direct to artists ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.

The projects are to be large scale and will be displayed at Calder Plaza, Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Gillett Bridge and Grand River.

“There is a lot of permitting and a lot of planning that goes into these large installations. We want to make sure that we can vet all that stuff up and can work closely with city on appropriateness, safety and everything else,” said Kevin Buist, exhibition director. “We want to make sure these artists are supported, really cool and ambitious art projects can come here from all over the place.”

