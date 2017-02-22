Dissolving stent ‘largest change in cardiac tech in years’





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cardiologists in West Michigan are working with a new tool — a tool that disappears.

It’s a new kind of heart stent the body eventually absorbs.

“This basically represents the largest change in cardiac stent technology in 14 years,” Dr. Kristopher Selke of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s told 24 Hour News 8.

He’s the first surgeon in West Michigan to use the first FDA-approved dissolving heart stent. The recipient of that stent is Stu McLean of Lowell.

McLean is healthy and strong, an avid hockey player and an assistant coach at Davenport University. Late last month, he was out for a jog when he noticed something was wrong.

“I got about a mile away and my chest was burning,” McLean said.

He was having a heart attack.

Selke said McLean had 95 percent blockage in an artery.

At only 33 years old, McLean was the perfect candidate for the new bioresorbable stent. Selke described a stent as a scaffold, or a structure that props open the artery.

“It’s something that’s probably just needed within the first year or so to allow the vessel to heal itself. And that’s one of the advantages of these newer, resorbable products is that … basically after that one-year period’s over, you start to absorb that material and after two or three years, it’s completely absorbed and there’s no foreign body left over whatsoever,” he explained.

In the past, stents were made out of a variety of metallic substances including stainless steel, cobalt chromium and platinum chromium. The new stent is made out of something a little more natural.

“In its simplest term, it’s a complex sugar that’s made from corn,” Selke said.

Just about a month after the heart attack, McLean is on the mend with a new outlook on life and his health.

“I have a 7-year-old beautiful daughter. I want to be around for a long, long time,” he said.

McLean was the first in West Michigan to have received the new kind of stent in West Michigan, but there have been a few more since then. Mercy Health says their doctors were able to treat four out of 12 patients with the dissolvable stent in the first week of having the technology.

