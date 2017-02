WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Drive started off the second half of the season with a win on Wednesday.

Playing at home at the DeltaPlex in Walker, the Drive beat the Long Island Nets 118-106.

Watch game highlights above.

Michael Gbinije and Henry Ellenson were back in the NBA D-League after spending some time with the Detroit Pistons.

