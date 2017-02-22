Fog delays refugee’s reunion with son in W. MI





CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother and son are hoping to soon reunite in West Michigan weeks after President Donald Trump’s travel ban thwarted her scheduled arrival to the U.S.

Both Zane Shami and his mom are Syrian refugees. He’s lived in the U.S. since 1996 and was looking forward to having his mom move into his home in Hudsonville.

However, a canceled flight into the Gerald R. Ford International Airport late Tuesday night was just the latest obstacle that delayed his mother’s move to the U.S.

Her first travel issue arose in late January when Trump’s temporary ban suspended the U.S. refugee program and travel for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Shami’s mother was finishing up the immigration process around the same time and was supposed to arrive in the U.S. on a Feb. 7 flight, but those restrictions stopped her plans.

A federal judge later suspended the travel ban and plans for her to come to West Michigan resumed.

Late Tuesday night, Shami and representatives from the refugee and immigrants program at Bethany Christian Services watched as delays rolled in for his mother’s flight. He learned his mom’s flight from Chicago was canceled due to fog around midnight.

Plans were quickly made to make sure she arrives soon and safely. They hope to be reunited on Wednesday.

Shami said that he doesn’t oppose President Trump’s efforts to tighten U.S. security, but doesn’t believe banning certain countries is the best way to do so.

“Putting a ban on all Syrian[s] indefinitely, including but not limited to my mother, I don’t think that served that purpose,” Shami said. “I was surprised and disappointed.”

Shami said his mother moved to Kuwait to escape the war and violence in Syria.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

