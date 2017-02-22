Galentine’s event brings ladies together for fun, girl-time and empowerment

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) – Starting on a health plan can sometimes be intimidating. However, the ladies at a particular club in Holland believe that working out with other ladies can be more fun, and more sustainable. Living a healthy lifestyle and being active isn’t about fitting into a particular size of clothing. Being active and healthy is about feeling good from within, and becoming the best YOU possible.

Ladies from across the community stepped out for a fun girl’s day to enjoy shopping, relaxation, a runway show and prizes at a Galentine’s Day event, at the Girlfriend’s Fit Club. Girlfriend’s Fit Club is dedicated to the health of females through prevention, exercise, health programs, and wellness education. The unique club provides opportunities for physical, mental and emotional well-being, through it’s owners and trained staff. Click the link above to watch the fun Galentine’s Day event.

A percentage of the proceeds went to benefit the Heart Health Foundation. Every year, nearly a million Americans suffer heart attacks and 800,000 have strokes. The Heart Health Foundation offers free screenings and personal follow-up. Click the link above for more information.

For more information, visit www.girlfriendsfitclub.com

