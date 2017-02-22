GRPD sergeant demoted after ex-prosecutor’s crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids Police Department officer who faced termination for his response to a former assistant prosecutor’s wrong-way car crash will instead be demoted.

Thomas Warwick accepted a demotion from sergeant to officer and a 160-day suspension without pay, according to city spokesman Steve Guitar.

On Nov. 19, former Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Kuiper drove the wrong way on Union Avenue SE and then hit a parked car, injuring its owner.

The traffic crash report shows that alcohol was a factor in the crash and body camera footage shows Kuiper slurring his words following the wreck. In a phone call recording obtained by the city that was detailed in a court filing, the first officer on the scene — Officer Adam Ickes — described Kuiper as “hammered.” But Kuiper was not given a breathalyzer test. The crash report states he was able to “perform well on the alphabet and hand dexterity.”

He was ticketed for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. Warwick then drove him to a nearby home.

Ickes was facing termination but also reached a deal with the city to instead serve a 30-day suspension without pay. They were previously suspended without pay as the incident was under investigation. It is not clear if the suspensions they got in exchange for keeping their jobs included time they were already off the job.

The city says both Warwick and Ickes accepted responsibility for their mistakes in investigating the crash.

Lt. Matthew Janiskee, who was the watch commander the night of the crash, is also facing termination. His termination hearing is scheduled for March 7.

Kuiper, who has since resigned from the prosecutor’s office, is being charged with reckless driving causing serious injury and moving violation causing injury. He’s also being sued by Daniel Empson, the vehicle owner hurt in the crash.

The three officers are not facing criminal charges. Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting, who handled the case to avoid a conflict of interest, decided they were not in violation of the law.

