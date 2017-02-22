Kent County recycling facility back up and running

Related Coverage Malfunction causes Kent County recycling center shutdown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County is resuming its recycling service after a mechanical malfunction forced the Recycling & Education Center to halt processing for two business days.

County officials said Monday a problem with a baler stalled recycling services. Haulers that normally deliver recyclables were redirected to the county’s Waste to Energy Facility as staff and contractors worked to repair the machine.

The Kent County Department of Public Works said after a successful morning with the repaired baler, the county gave the all-clear early Wednesday afternoon, allowing recycling haulers to send their loads to the Recycling & Education Center.

County officials said approximately 120 tons of recyclables were incinerated at the Waste to Energy facility in the 18.5 hours it took to repair the baler.

