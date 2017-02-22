Kentwood seeks to fill city commission seat after resignation

Related Coverage Phone threat leads detectives to Kentwood commissioner

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kentwood is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat on the city commission following the resignation of Steven Redmond.

Redmond recently resigned from the commissioner-at-large position after investigators say he threatened a resident during an anonymous phone call.

Redmond turned himself into police on Dec. 9 and was released on a $100 cash surety bond. He later sent a not guilty plea via mail but it’s unclear if he was ever convicted on a misdemeanor charge.

Kentwood City Commission is now accepting applications for the commissioner-at-large term which expires in November 2019.

Applications will be accepted through noon on March 10 with a decision expected by early April. Applicants must be a Kentwood resident and registered voter.

Residents can apply in person at the Kentwood City Clerk’s Officer or online at www.ci.kentwood.mi.us.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

