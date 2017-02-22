Lawmakers to vote on future Michigan income tax





LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state House of Representatives is considering reducing income taxes for Michiganders.

On the first day of the new session, Political Reporter Rick Albin spoke with the sponsor of the first bill of the year, HB 4001.

House Speaker Pro Tempore Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, told 24 Hour News 8 that it’s was something that the people of Michigan deserved.

“This is about providing tax relief to people across the state of Michigan. People are living paycheck to paycheck and we need to insure that they are keeping their hard earned dollars in their pockets,” Rep. Chatfield said on Jan. 11.

The plan was to roll back the income tax rate from 4.25 percent to 3.9 percent next year. Then reduce the income tax rate by 1/10 of a percent each year for the next 39 until it’s eliminated.

Late Tuesday, the elimination part was scrapped and the substitute took another path — roll back the income tax to 3.9 percent over the next four years.

An idea that Democrats say is flawed.

“Unfortunately the proposal that’s on the table now, initially it was a $9 billion cut — this is a $1 billon cut. Right now we know there’s really extreme issues facing our state,” according to Democratic leader Rep. Sam Singh, D-East Lansing.

The House Fiscal Agency says the gradual roll back would cost the state $195 million the first year, more than $460 million during year two, $780 million year three and when fully implemented it would be just over a $1 billion decrease in revenue to the state.

When the House convened Wednesday the thought was Republicans would find enough votes to pass the revised tax reduction bill.

Chatfiled says despite the changes, introducing the first bill of the year, a controversial heavy lift, was the right thing to do.

“I’m very proud of the introduction of House bill 4001 because it’s created the discussion of how can we give back money into the pockets of our hardworking families and taxpayers,” said Chatfiled.

At this time, the House will still “at ease at the call of the chair,” which means they could be called for a vote or adjournment at any time.

