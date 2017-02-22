Mild temps force organizers to ax winter events in GR, Portage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The winter warmup is taking its toll on a couple of West Michigan events slated for this weekend.

The Rail Jam Ski & Snowboard competition that was postponed earlier this month because of a lack of snow has now been cancelled, according to a tweet Wednesday by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. The event was supposed to take place Saturday.

Due to the unexpected winter warm-up, the Rail Jam Ski & Snowboard Competition has been cancelled. — DowntownGRInc (@DowntownGRInc) February 22, 2017

Portage city officials previously announced Saturday’s Winter Jamboree and cross country ski class at Milham Park Golf Club was cancelled.

That event was also previously postponed in January because of uncooperative weather.

“The City of Portage, City of Kalamazoo and Lee’s Adventure Sports look forward to hosting the event next winter,” an official stated in Monday’s news release.

Spring-like conditions forced organizers to cancel the Great Skate Winterfest and the WinterWest 2017 Crazy Cardboard Sled Races in Grand Rapids last weekend.

The relatively warm temperatures have already broken two records in Grand Rapids this month.

