Ragtime The Musical coming to Grand Rapids Civic Theater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The birth of the “American Dream” is center stage in Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s production of the Tony-Award winning musical, Ragtime The Musical, happening February 24 through March 19. To give eightWest a preview of the show, director, Bruce Tinker, and two of the cast members Marissa and Michael visited the studio.

It is the dawn of the 20th century everything in America is changing and anything is possible. Set in New York, Ragtime follows an upper-class wife awakening to the world around her, a determined Jewish immigrant striving to build a better life for his daughter and himself, and a daring young Harlem musician struggling to find the road forward, as their lives unite through their desire and belief in the American Dream.

Still a relevant topic in 2017, watch as 6 Grand Rapids residences share their personal stories in the Civic Theater produced video: “Building the American Dream” an insightful, powerful video of what “The American Dream” means to first and second generation immigrants/refugees in our own community.

C ivic’s first production of Ragtime the Musical in 2004 received resounding reviews and sold-out performances. Be sure to reserve your spot early and purchase your tickets today here before they are gone!

