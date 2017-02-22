Serious multi-vehicle crash shuts down EB I-196 in Hudsonville

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County authorities are responding to a multiple vehicle crash that’s shut down eastbound I-196 in Hudsonville.

Ottawa County dispatchers say two semi-trucks and several other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near exit 62 to 32nd Avenue.

Dispatchers say multiple people were ejected from their vehicles. Aero Med has been called to the scene. It’s unclear how many people are injured.

Traffic on eastbound I-196 was stopped in both directions Wednesday afternoon; eastbound traffic was backed up all the way to Zeeland.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide additional information on woodtv.com as it becomes available.

