Several schools closed/delayed due to fog

(WOOD) — We’re having some technical difficulties with school delays/closings not displaying on our website.

As we work to get this fixed here is the current list:

IONIA COUNTY:

  • Belding Area Public Schools: 2-hour delay; no AM preschool
  • Ionia Public Schools: 2-hour delay; ECSE and Bulldog Beginnings cancelled
  • Independent Living Center: 2-hour delay
  • Freedom Acres School: 2-hour delay
  • Heartlands Institute of Technology in Ionia Co.: 2-hour delay
  • Faith Community Christian School – Belding – 2-hour delay; No AM Crusader Care
  • SS. Peter & Paul School in Ionia: 2-hour delay. No AM preschool
  • Saranac Community Schools: No AM Heartlands
  • Lakewood Public Schools: 2-hour delay; no AM preschool
  • Head Start – Ionia County: 1-hour delay for Belding and Ionia
  • North LeValley School: 2-hour delay

KENT COUNTY:

  • Flat River Academy: 2-hour delay

MECOSTA COUNTY:

  • Morley-Stanwood Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Chippewa Hills School District: 2-hour delay
  • Remus St. Michael’s Catholic School: 2-hour delay
  • Brockway Christian Academy: 2-hour delay

MONTCALM COUNTY:

  • Greenville Public Schools: 2-hour delay; no AM ECSE
  • Central Montcalm Public Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Tri County Area Schools: 2-hour delay; no AM preschool
  • Vestaburg Community Schools: Closed
  • Lakeview Community Schools: Closed
  • Montcalm Area Career Center: No am session
  • Montcalm Intermediate School District Transportation: 2-hour delay, no am preschool. All ISD students will be picked up on the 2 hour delay.
  • Head Start -Montcalm County: 1-hour delay for Stanton and Greenville. Vestaburg/Edmore and Lakeview closed. Tri-County AM closed, Pm runs as normal.
  • Montabella Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Beth Haven Baptist Academy: 2-hour delay
  • Brockway Christian Academy: 2-hour delay
  • St. Charles School: 2-hour delay

NEWAYGO COUNTY:

  • White Cloud Public Schools: 2-hour delay