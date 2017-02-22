Several schools closed/delayed due to fog

(WOOD) — We’re having some technical difficulties with school delays/closings not displaying on our website.
As we work to get this fixed here is the current list:
IONIA COUNTY:
- Belding Area Public Schools: 2-hour delay; no AM preschool
- Ionia Public Schools: 2-hour delay; ECSE and Bulldog Beginnings cancelled
- Independent Living Center: 2-hour delay
- Freedom Acres School: 2-hour delay
- Heartlands Institute of Technology in Ionia Co.: 2-hour delay
- Faith Community Christian School – Belding – 2-hour delay; No AM Crusader Care
- SS. Peter & Paul School in Ionia: 2-hour delay. No AM preschool
- Saranac Community Schools: No AM Heartlands
- Lakewood Public Schools: 2-hour delay; no AM preschool
- Head Start – Ionia County: 1-hour delay for Belding and Ionia
- North LeValley School: 2-hour delay
KENT COUNTY:
- Flat River Academy: 2-hour delay
MECOSTA COUNTY:
- Morley-Stanwood Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Chippewa Hills School District: 2-hour delay
- Remus St. Michael’s Catholic School: 2-hour delay
- Brockway Christian Academy: 2-hour delay
MONTCALM COUNTY:
- Greenville Public Schools: 2-hour delay; no AM ECSE
- Central Montcalm Public Schools: 2-hour delay
- Tri County Area Schools: 2-hour delay; no AM preschool
- Vestaburg Community Schools: Closed
- Lakeview Community Schools: Closed
- Montcalm Area Career Center: No am session
- Montcalm Intermediate School District Transportation: 2-hour delay, no am preschool. All ISD students will be picked up on the 2 hour delay.
- Head Start -Montcalm County: 1-hour delay for Stanton and Greenville. Vestaburg/Edmore and Lakeview closed. Tri-County AM closed, Pm runs as normal.
- Montabella Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Beth Haven Baptist Academy: 2-hour delay
- Brockway Christian Academy: 2-hour delay
- St. Charles School: 2-hour delay
NEWAYGO COUNTY:
- White Cloud Public Schools: 2-hour delay