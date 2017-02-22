Several schools closed/delayed due to fog

(WOOD) — We’re having some technical difficulties with school delays/closings not displaying on our website.

As we work to get this fixed here is the current list:

IONIA COUNTY:

Belding Area Public Schools: 2-hour delay; no AM preschool

Ionia Public Schools: 2-hour delay; ECSE and Bulldog Beginnings cancelled

Independent Living Center: 2-hour delay

Freedom Acres School: 2-hour delay

Heartlands Institute of Technology in Ionia Co.: 2-hour delay

Faith Community Christian School – Belding – 2-hour delay ; No AM Crusader Care

; No AM Crusader Care SS. Peter & Paul School in Ionia: 2-hour delay. No AM preschool

Saranac Community Schools: No AM Heartlands

Lakewood Public Schools: 2-hour delay; no AM preschool

Head Start – Ionia County: 1-hour delay for Belding and Ionia

for Belding and Ionia North LeValley School: 2-hour delay

KENT COUNTY:

Flat River Academy: 2-hour delay

MECOSTA COUNTY:

Morley-Stanwood Community Schools: 2-hour delay

Chippewa Hills School District: 2-hour delay

Remus St. Michael’s Catholic School: 2-hour delay

Brockway Christian Academy: 2-hour delay

MONTCALM COUNTY:

Greenville Public Schools: 2-hour delay; no AM ECSE

Central Montcalm Public Schools: 2-hour delay

Tri County Area Schools: 2-hour delay; no AM preschool

Vestaburg Community Schools: Closed

Lakeview Community Schools: Closed

Montcalm Area Career Center: No am session

Montcalm Intermediate School District Transportation: 2-hour delay, no am preschool. All ISD students will be picked up on the 2 hour delay.

All ISD students will be picked up on the 2 hour delay. Head Start -Montcalm County: 1-hour delay for Stanton and Greenville. Vestaburg/Edmore and Lakeview closed. Tri-County AM closed, Pm runs as normal.

Tri-County AM closed, Pm runs as normal. Montabella Community Schools: 2-hour delay

Beth Haven Baptist Academy: 2-hour delay

Brockway Christian Academy: 2-hour delay

St. Charles School: 2-hour delay

NEWAYGO COUNTY:

White Cloud Public Schools: 2-hour delay

