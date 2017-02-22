Some Kent County schools’ summer break getting cut





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Warm days like the ones West Michigan saw this week have everyone dreaming of summer. But this summer may be different for some students in Kent County as a couple of districts have scheduled classes to start on Aug. 21.

For years, state law prohibited schools from starting before Labor Day. It was a change Chambers of Commerce and the tourism industry liked but educators did not.

This year, some schools in Kent County will start a full two weeks before Labor Day. That’s thanks to a waiver obtained by the Kent County Intermediate School District, which oversees 20 public schools.

“Each district is in a different place on whether they want to opt in or participate in the waiver based on what they believe is in their best interest,” KISD Superintendent Ron Caniff said.

He said there are numerous benefits to the earlier start, especially for those students who are taking classes that give them college credit or certifications.

“Which is basically aligning our school year calendar with the colleges with which we partner with their academic year,” Caniff said.

It also allows students to take first semester final exams before winter break rather than after two weeks off.

“Currently, we return after the holidays, after a two week break, re-teach several of the concepts, take the final exam,” Caniff said.

Before the state legislature mandated schools start after Labor Day a decade ago, pre-holiday starts were common, but Aug. 21 is the earliest start date anyone can remember.

The Caledonia and Grandville public school districts have finalized their start dates for Aug. 21 and will end June 1. As you might imagine, kids are not very happy about the turn of events.

“It’s, like, stupid,” said Hannah Miller, a Grandville High School junior. “Because it’s too early, it’s cutting our summer off.”

“It’s weird changing it because we get gipped out of this summer. We get like two less weeks,” said Daisy McGovern, another Grandville High School student.

Her mom, Trica McGovern, has a different perspective.

“They’ve had a long vacation and we’re ready for them to go back,” she said.

“I’m all for more education. I would go all year long,” said Amy Bradley, another parent.

A Grand Rapids Public Schools spokesperson said that district will start Aug. 28, but is still negotiating the rest of the school calendar.

24 Hour News 8 talked to schools officials in Barry, Kalamazoo and Allegan counties, all of whom said they plan to start after Labor Day — though they can all apply for waivers if they choose. Montcalm County Schools plans to start Aug. 28. Muskegon County schools are still deciding what to do, but are considering the pre-holiday start.

THE ECONOMICS OF STARTING SCHOOL LATER

In 2006, the state put in place a provision saying public schools could not begin until after Labor Day. That was during one the nation’s worst recessions, and the rule was meant to give a major sector of the state economy a boost.

“Historically, July and August are the busiest months for tourism here in Kent County,” said Janet Korn, the executive director of Experience GR. “We feel the post-Labor Day school start has had a positive effect on tourism.”

The Michigan Lodging and Tourism Association says that in the decade since the state mandated schools start after Labor Day, there have been real economic benefits. The organization claims hotel room rentals across the state increased by 4,000 in 2007 due to the later start, putting between $4.5 million and $5.2 million into that sector, and that overall tourism spending increased by at least $20 million that year.

It also claims that 61 percent of parenting-age voters supported starting school after Labor Day.

The association is calling on the state legislature to close what they say is a loophole in the state law that allows the schools to get a waiver from the law. The State Chamber of Commerce and the tourism industry has powerful allies in the legislature.

Dan Sippel, executive director of the West Michigan Tourist Association, said the number of people benefiting from the early school start is limited to a few people, while the economic benefit of a post-Labor Day start is widespread.

But Superintendent Caniff said the change is for one reason only:

“This is not about the adults. This is about the kids,” he said.

He said the schools get no extra income and the time off is the same.

“I will say on this, academics is really driving this decision,” Caniff said. “It’s about teaching and learning. We should design a calendar based on that.”

Barring a legislative mandate, it’s unlikely that schools that have received the waiver will return to a post-Labor Day start. In fact, school officials say even earlier starts down the road are being considered.

