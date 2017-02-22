Special program to help create a plan for the future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re responsible for taking care of a loved one, there are a lot of tough conversations that need to be had. Luckily there are professionals with the tools and know how to help. Financial advisor, Laura Lyn Heckaman, joined eightWest to discuss a special program designed to help.

Five Wishes is an advanced health care planning document to help ensure your loved ones, friends, clients will receive the treatment that is consistent with their wishes if they are unable to make their own decisions or can’t speak for themselves. Many have planned their funeral, where they will be buried, how the memorial service will be put together, some have even chosen their headstone, or where their ashes will be scattered. It is great to have your death planned so loved ones won’t be burdened with those decisions when they are mourning your loss.

The five wishes were developed by Aging with Dignity (a non-profit organization dedicated to safeguarding the dignity of people as they age) and American bar association department on aging.

Laura Lyn Heckaman

Waddell & Reed, Inc.

625 Kenmoor Ave SE Suite 209 – Grand Rapids

616-956-6051

llheckaman@wradvisors.com

www.lauraheckaman.wrfa.com

Disclosure: The information presented does not constitute individual investment advice, nor is it a solicitation for the purchase of any investment or insurance product. You should consult with your tax, legal, and/or financial advisor prior to ||making any financial decisions. Waddell & Reed does not provide tax or legal advice. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Waddell & Reed, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC and a Federally Registered Investment Advisor.Laura Heckaman is licensed to offer insurance products through insurance||companies with whom Waddell & Reed has a sales arrangement.

